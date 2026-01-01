Expand / Collapse search

2 Brevard County missing kids, last seen New Year’s Eve, found 'safe' and 'unhurt,' deputies say

By
Published  January 1, 2026 10:25am EST
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Two kids reported missing in Port St. John on Dec. 31 were found. 
    • The Brevard County Sheriff's Office was looking for two kids who were last seen on New Year's Eve.
    • The kids, a boy and girl, could possibly be on bikes, the sheriff's office said.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two kids missing in Port St. John on New Year's Eve were found safe and unhurt, deputies reported. 

What we know:

A Port St. John girl and boy were reported missing after they were last seen around 3 p.m., on New Year's Eve, southwest of Fay Lake Park in Port St. John.

The Brevard County sheriff's Office reported the kids may potentially be on their bikes. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. 

