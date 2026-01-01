2 Brevard County missing kids, last seen New Year’s Eve, found 'safe' and 'unhurt,' deputies say

The Brief Two kids reported missing in Port St. John on Dec. 31 were found. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office was looking for two kids who were last seen on New Year's Eve. The kids, a boy and girl, could possibly be on bikes, the sheriff's office said.



Two kids missing in Port St. John on New Year's Eve were found safe and unhurt, deputies reported.

What we know:

A Port St. John girl and boy were reported missing after they were last seen around 3 p.m., on New Year's Eve, southwest of Fay Lake Park in Port St. John.

The Brevard County sheriff's Office reported the kids may potentially be on their bikes.