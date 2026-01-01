2 Brevard County missing kids, last seen New Year’s Eve, found 'safe' and 'unhurt,' deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two kids missing in Port St. John on New Year's Eve were found safe and unhurt, deputies reported.
What we know:
A Port St. John girl and boy were reported missing after they were last seen around 3 p.m., on New Year's Eve, southwest of Fay Lake Park in Port St. John.
The Brevard County sheriff's Office reported the kids may potentially be on their bikes.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.