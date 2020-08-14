Missing 11-year-old Orlando girl found safe

article

UPDATE:

The Orlando Police Department says 11-year-old Amanda Pedroso has been found safe and in good health. No other information has been provided.

EARLIER STORY:

The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Amanda Pedroso was last seen on Thursday night around 9 p.m. at 4710 Chevy Place in Orlando. Surveillance video shows Amanda leaving in a gray or dark model Honda CRV just after 2 a.m.

Her parents do not know who the person driving might be.

Advertisement

Amanda is described as 5-foot 5 inches tall with long black hair. She weighs around 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about Amanda or the vehicle is asked to call the Orlando Police Department by dialing 911, or 321-235-5300.