Missing 11-year-old Marion County girl found safe

article

UPDATE: Karla has been located and is safe.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Karla Leeann Kiser was last seen near her Silver Lake Acres neighborhood on Tuesday, May 24 at around 3:45 p.m. Authorities said Kiser is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 90 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Due to her age, the fact that she has not attended school this week, and the length of time she has been missing, law enforcement is concerned for her safety. If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP ((7867) or 911.