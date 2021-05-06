Expand / Collapse search

Missing 1-year-old from Marion County found safe

Marion County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - UPDATE: 

Broady Nash Fincher has been found safe. No other information has been provided.

EARLIER STORY:

Marion County deputies are searching for a missing toddler.

Broady Nash Fincher was last seen at a residence on Northeast 20th Terrace Road in Anthony, wearing a gray shirt with a green cartoon character on the front.  

He is believed to be with his mother, Brittany Fincher, who may be driving a green Kia Soul with Florida tag No. QRAL61.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is concerned about the boy's safety. If you see him, call 911 immediately.