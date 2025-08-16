Miss United States seeks restraining order against Congressman Cory Mills: Court documents

The Brief Miss United States Lindsay Langston is seeking a restraining order against U.S. Rep. Cory Mills. She alleges months of threats, harassment, and intimidation since their breakup in February. A judge will review the evidence on Monday to determine whether the order will be issued.



A Central Florida congressman is facing allegations of persistent threats and harassment towards his ex, since the two broke up earlier this year.

What we know:

Miss United States Lindsay Langston has filed a restraining order against U.S. Rep. Cory Mills. Court documents.

She says the two had a relationship lasting more than three years, which ended in February. Since then, Langston alleges Mills has repeatedly harassed her, threatened violence, and suggested he would release nude photos and videos of her.

Court filings also include text messages, social media messages, and a record of what appears to be a missed call from the U.S. Capitol.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether prosecutors will pursue criminal charges. While Langston has filed for a restraining order, there is no confirmation yet of whether a judge will determine that her claims rise to the legal threshold of imminent danger.

The backstory:

Langston, 25, said she ended the relationship with Mills in February, shortly after he made headlines in connection with another controversy involving a woman who also claimed to be his girlfriend.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Langston says she moved out of the couple’s New Smyrna Beach home at that time. The pageant winner alleges that since then, Mills has attempted to use her title against her, suggesting she could lose her Miss United States crown if she did not reconcile with him.

What they're saying:

Langston described the alleged harassment as escalating and persistent.

Criminal defense attorney Geoffrey Golub, not involved in the case, said isolated messages and screenshots may cause emotional distress but do not necessarily constitute imminent danger.

Mills’ attorney, Aaron Delgado, previously told FOX 35 News that the allegations are "wrong" and vowed to "make sure that everyone knows that."

What's next:

A judge is set to review the evidence Monday to determine whether a restraining order will be issued.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS