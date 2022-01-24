Mesquite 16-year-old fatally shot, dumped from moving car

Police are looking for the killer of a 16-year-old who was shot in the chest in Mesquite Saturday night.

Keymydre Palmer Anderson was found in the middle of Clay Mathis Road, which is just a few blocks from his house with a gunshot wound to the chest.

At 7:05 p.m., police say a 911 caller claimed they witnessed a male hanging out a car window who eventually fell out onto the concrete. The vehicle never stopped.

Witnesses said they saw him fall out and the teenager was only wearing a t-shirt and underwear.

A couple told FOX 4 they were on their way home from dinner Saturday evening when they saw his body in the street. That’s when they pulled over to try to help. They covered him in their coats and prayed before the ambulance arrived.

He was taken to the hospital and later died.

"Like did they strip my son or where are his clothes? When he walked out he had on a shirt and blue jeans," mom Shenika Palmer said.

She said she saw him less than 30 minutes before the first 911 call came in. He left the house in a black Honda Accord that's visited her house multiple times.

"I dont personally know them, but they come to the house regularly," she said.

Keymydre attended Horn High School in Mesquite. It’s unclear how many people police are looking for or whether the suspects are also teenagers.

"They took my son. I haven’t slept. I haven’t ate," she cried. "He did not deserve it. See this face? It’s the face you took away from me. I want to know why."

Police are reviewing the doorbell camera video in the area to identify the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

