Memorial service held for sheriff's detective struck, killed by car after helping elderly woman cross street

Funeral services were held Saturday for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective Amber Leist, who was struck by a vehicle after helping a woman cross a Valley Village street on January 12, 2020.

The hearse arrived Saturday morning at the Mosaic Church, 7107 Hollywood Blvd., in Hollywood. A private viewing for Leist's family and friends was held until 11 a.m., when services began.



Mobile app users: Click here to watch the service.

Leist, 41, was returning to her vehicle when she was struck by a car on January 12th. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was a 12-year veteran of the sheriff's department.



RELATED LINK: Off-duty LA County Sheriff's detective fatally struck in Valley Village

"Our hearts are broken," Amber's father, Daniel Leist, told reporters at a vigil earlier this month. "This is the most heart-rending thing you could ever experience. You never think you're going to lose your baby. But Amber came into this department and she knew what she had to do."

The sheriff's department shared on its Twitter page a video tribute to Leist from her classmates at the Sheriff's Academy that included the caption, "Amber touched everyone w/her positive & uplifting personality. We may not be able to see you, but we know you'll always be there."

Advertisement

Leist is survived by her parents and 17- and 20-year-old sons.