Melbourne police investigating hit-and-run on Hibiscus Boulevard

Officers said they are searching for a car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left a person badly hurt early Sunday in Melbourne.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Hibiscus Boulevard in front of the Oaks Theatre, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers said a possibly black, 2020 Chevrolet Spark was driving westbound on Hibiscus Boulevard when it hit a person on the road, injuring him.

The driver continued west down the road towards Evans Road, according to police.

Investigators said the car may have damage to its front windshield on the driver's side and is missing a driver's side mirror.

If you have information regarding the car or its driver, you're asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Blair at 321-616-6118.