Melbourne police ID driver of SUV suspected in deadly hit-and-run crash

Police said they have identified the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 62-year-old man in Melbourne on Monday evening.

A 2016 Jeep Compass was recovered from an address in Southeast Palm Bay on Wednesday night. Police say more details will be released at another time.

Officers said the crash happened around 7:18 p.m. in the area of Babcock Street and Seminole Avenue.

After striking the pedestrian, who was later identified as Michael J. Forrest of Melbourne Beach, the unknown driver allegedly stopped and then left the crash scene without providing help.

Forrest was later taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the traffic homicide unit at 321-288-8288.