Mega Millions, Powerball lotteries soar with combined jackpots of nearly $2 billion

By Megan Ziegler
Published  March 25, 2024 10:06am EDT
What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

Mega Millions and Powerball have both racked up some serious jackpots after weeks of rollovers. 

The Mega Millions jackpot is at an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing after no tickets matched Friday night. 

The jackpot has grown after 30 drawings without a jackpot winner, which was last won on Dec. 8, 2023 in California. This is only the sixth time in the nearly 22-year history of the Mega Millions game that the jackpot has been this large. 

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won to date was in 2023 for 1.602 billion. 

But Mega Millions isn’t the only current multi-million dollar jackpot. 

Lottery tickets are seen at a gas station. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $800 million after no one matched all six numbers on Saturday, officials said.

That jackpot has grown since it was last won on Jan. 1, 2024 in Michigan for more than $840 million. 

The largest Powerball jackpot won to date was for $2.04 billion in 2022. 

Next drawings

The next Powerball jackpot drawing is Monday, March 25. 

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing is Tuesday, March 26. 

Mega Millions tickets are $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

Powerball tickets are also $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed. 