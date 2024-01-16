Ax-3 mission: Meet the four astronauts headed to space from Florida

Stream FOX 35 News

Axiom Space is gearing up to launch its Axiom 3 Mission (AX-3), the first crewed mission of 2024, from Florida.

The Houston -based commercial space company is targeting Wednesday at 5:11 p.m. ET for SpaceX to launch three Axiom Space private astronauts and Axiom Space Commander Michael López-Alegría to the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch will mark the first time an all- European commercial crew heads to the orbiting laboratory.

Ax-3 mission crew (Credit: Axiom Space)

Michael López-Alegría

Michael López-Alegría of the U.S. and Spain will serve as the Ax-3 Commander. The accomplished astronaut boasts over four decades of aviation and space expertise, having served in diverse roles such as Naval Aviator, engineering test pilot, program manager, NASA astronaut, and ISS commander within the U.S. Navy and NASA.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 1: Astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria attends Blast Off: The Future of Spaceflight at The Explorers Club on May 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The Explorers Club) Expand

He holds NASA records for most extravehicular activities (EVAs) or "spacewalks" (10) and cumulative EVA time (67 hours, 40 minutes). He made history by serving as Commander of the Axiom Mission 1, the first private crew to the ISS.

Walter Villadei

Walter Villadei, from the Italian Air Force, will take on the role of pilot for the Ax-3 mission. As the head of ItAF’s representative office in the U.S., he manages commercial spaceflight initiatives.

Walter Villadei (Credit: Axiom Space)

His background includes significant involvement in Italian space programs, serving on the scientific committee of the Italian Space Agency and representing the nation in the European Commission's Space Surveillance and Tracking Program.

Alper Gezeravcı

Alper Gezeravcı of Türkiye will lead as an Ax-3 mission specialist. The seasoned fighter pilot with the Turkish Air Force, has 15 years of flying experience across various aircraft, such as the T-41, SF-260, T-37, T-38, F-5, KC-135, and F-16.

Alper Gezeravci (Credit: Axiom Space)

His extensive aviation career includes seven years as a captain with Turkish Airlines. He has also served in roles as flight leader, flight safety officer, and commercial airlines captain.

Most recently, Gezeravcı worked as the Standardization Squadron Academic Wing Commander on the 10th base command unit in Türkiye. In his role, he oversaw the standardization and evaluation of the squadron, meticulously organizing all training documents in alignment with Air Force standards. Additionally, he conducted exams for F-16 and KC-135R pilots before their check rides and diligently inspected squadron documentation standards.

Marcus Wandt

Marcus Wandt, of Sweden, will also take on the role of Ax-3 mission specialist, alongside Gezeravcı. He has more than 20 years of aviation expertise with the Swedish Air Force, serving in roles like a fighter pilot, squadron commander, wing commander, and chief test pilot.

Marcus Wandt (Credit: Axiom Space)

Wandt has garnered numerous accolades and awards for his exceptional performance as both a student and a pilot, spanning his academic and professional journey. He will be the second ESA astronaut of Swedish nationality to ever go to the ISS.