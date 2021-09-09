Expand / Collapse search

Masks required at Lake County schools with higher COVID transmission rates

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 54 mins ago
Lake County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - On Thursday, the Lake County School Board approved a mask requirement for schools with higher transmission rates of COVID-19. 

According to the school board, masks are required at schools with 5-percent or more of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19. 

MORE NEWS: Volusia school board calls emergency meeting to discuss face masks

There is a parental opt-out option. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest school updates. 