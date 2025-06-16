Martin County teen rescued after going missing while boogie boarding near Beach Road

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy who went missing while boogie boarding off Beach Road in Martin County was found safe after a large-scale search effort. The teen was located nearly a mile from shore and rescued by a private boat captain before being reunited with his family. The successful recovery followed a tragic weekend that included two unrelated child drownings.



A 15-year-old boy who disappeared while boogie boarding off a Martin County beach Sunday evening was found safe following a large-scale search operation, authorities said.

What we know:

The teen vanished in the water near Beach Road, prompting an all-out search by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and multiple partner agencies.

The response came amid a tragic weekend in the area, which saw the separate drowning deaths of a two-year-old and a five-year-old.

Credit: Martin County Sheriff’s Office

"Our Marine Unit, Aviation Unit, Ground Units, and every available asset were deployed," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Assisting agencies included Martin County Fire Rescue, Jupiter Island Public Safety, the U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and numerous private boaters.

The teen was located about 0.8 miles from where he was last seen, likely pulled out by a strong current, officials said.

Credit: Martin County Sheriff’s Office

A private captain with TowBoat U.S.A. spotted him in the water and transported him to a U.S. Coast Guard vessel. He was then transferred to the sheriff’s office marine unit and reunited with his family.

The boy was found in good condition and is expected to be okay.

What they're saying:

"For our first responders—who have carried the emotional weight of this difficult weekend—the successful rescue was a moment of pure relief and joy," the sheriff’s office said.

