Marquee HBCU teams to compete in inaugural Hoops Invitational at Disney

Several prominent Historically Black College and University basketball programs will take part in the first-ever HBCU Hoops Invitational at Walt Disney World Resort this winter.

What we know:

The first-ever HBCU Hoops Invitational will take place Dec. 4-7 at Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The men’s tournament features Florida A&M University, Tuskegee University, Florida Memorial University, and Barber-Scotia College.

The women’s bracket includes Bethune-Cookman University, Hampton University, Edward Waters University, and Cheyney University.

Games will be held in a single-elimination format at the State Farm Field House, with champions crowned for both men’s and women’s competitions. Tickets are available at www.hbcuhoops.org.

What we don't know:

Details on game schedules beyond the tournament dates have not been released.

The backstory:

HBCU Hoops Global, Inc. created the tournament to showcase Historically Black College and University basketball programs and to provide opportunities beyond sports, including scholarships, college admissions resources, and career development for student-athletes.

Florida A&M, recently coached by former Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward, headlines the men’s field, while Cheyney University’s women’s team is notable for reaching the NCAA Division I Final Four in 1982.

What they're saying:

Beyond basketball, organizers plan to support HBCU students and schools through a college admissions fair, scholarships, academic assistance and career development programs throughout the year.

"The HBCU Hoops Invitational is far more than a basketball tournament — it’s a powerful celebration of heritage, excellence and the limitless future of HBCU athletics," said HBCU Hoops Global Vice President Haywoode Workman, a former NBA player and referee. "We are building a legacy that extends well beyond the court to open doors to academic achievement, career readiness and financial opportunity for our scholar-athletes."

"We are excited about the opportunities to bring thrilling, family-friendly events to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and this HBCU Hoops Invitational adds to our lineup of high-caliber youth and college events," said Jorge Senior, Disney’s Director of Sports Planning and Development. "If you’re a college basketball fan, there’s no better place to be during the holidays than at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex."

What's next:

The new tournament adds to an already busy college basketball calendar at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which hosts the WBCA Showcase Nov. 20-23 and the ESPN Events Invitational Nov. 24-28, along with multiple AAU national championships.

