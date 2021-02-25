Marjorie Taylor Greene puts up anti-transgender sign outside office in feud with Illinois congresswoman

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene put an anti-transgender rights placard outside her DC office across from a transgender flag raised by her neighbor, Illinois Rep. Marie Newman, part of an escalating feud between the two congresswomen.

Newman, a Democrat, is sponsoring the Equality Act, a bill prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, or sexual orientation. Greene, a Republican representing Georgia’s 14th district, has spoken out against the transgender rights bill.

Newman posted a video on Feb. 24 showing her installing the flag associated with transgender rights outside her own office, which is directly across from Greene’s.

"Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door," Newman wrote in a tweet.

Greene then posted a video, which shows her putting up a sign on the other side of the hallway, which reads: "There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE" and "Trust The Science."

Newman has a transgender daughter, whom Greene singled out in a separate Tweet, writing "your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams."

Storyful and The Associated Press contributed to this report.