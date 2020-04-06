Marion County starting 'positivity push' amid COVID-19 outbreak

article

Marion County wants to see how you’re making the best of social distancing.

“We’re having to have hard conversations with constituents in our community about following the CDC guidelines,” Marion County Board of Commissioners Chairman Kathy Bryant said. “So, we thought it would be fun if we did a positivity push.”

Marion County started a project, asking folks to send in videos showing what they’re doing to pass the time alone.

“We had a lady share with us that she was doing something she always wanted to do but never had the time to do it,” Bryant said.

The county started the push after two coronavirus-related deaths.

The goal is to promote positivity and encourage people to stay home.

The county will make a montage of all the videos it gets.

“We are all in this together because our actions today will determine our outcomes for tomorrow,” Bryant said.

You can find instructions on how to share your videos with Marion County by going to its Facebook page.

Officials are also encouraging people to use the hashtags: #MarionStrong #EmpoweringMarion #PositivityisContagious