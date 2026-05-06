Truck driver died after school bus crash with students on board

The Brief Authorities are investigating a collision between a Maplewood Elementary school bus and a pickup truck that occurred around 2:45 p.m., April 6. While four students, a driver, and an aide were on the bus at the time of the crash, Marion County Fire Rescue confirmed that none of them sustained injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was extricated from the wreckage and transported to the hospital as a "trauma alert," officials said.



A truck driver is dead after a crash involving a Marion County school bus on Wednesday.

Though students were on the bus at the time of the crash, Marion County officials reported none were injured.

What we know:

The Marion County Sheriff's office is responding to a school bus crash with a vehicle around 2:45 p.m., May 6.

The sheriff's office reported a crash involving a Maplewood Elementary bus and a pickup truck.

A Marion County school bus crashed into a pickup truck on May 6, 2026.

Marion County Fire Rescue reported four students, a driver and a bus aide were on the bus at the time of the crash. None were injured, MCFR said.

The students' ages were five, six, seven and 10, Florida Highway Patrol said.

What happened to the truck driver?

Troopers say the initial report of the crash – which occurred at Florida-40 and SE 177th Avenue – resulted in entrapment, injuries and a roadblock.

Firefighters extricated the driver of the truck from the wreckage, MCFR said. He was transported to the hospital as a "trauma alert," officials said.

The driver – a 76-year-old man from Silver Springs – later died from injuries sustained in the crash, FHP said.

Marion County Public Schools confirmed information provided by officials, but didn't comment further on the situation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A Marion County school bus crashed into a pickup truck on May 6, 2026.

What caused the crash?

A Marion County school bus was traveling east on FL-40 and stopped at the intersection at SE 177th Avenue before preparing to make a left turn, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The bus driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making a left turn onto SE 177th Ave., resulting in a crash with a pickup truck towing a trailer, FHP said.

A second school bus was in the area, but not involved in the crash, troopers said.

Road closure alert: Where did the crash take place?

The crash took place on State Road 40 in Silver Springs.

Officials closed SR 40 between SE 176th Court and SE 183rd Court.

While emergency crews are on the scene, deputies ask that those traveling in the area seek alternate routes.