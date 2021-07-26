Marion County reports 34,235 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of July 23

article

According to the most recent state report, Marion County is reporting 34,235 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of July 23. This is an increase of 1,056 cases from the previous week.

Of Marion COVID-19 cases from July 16–22, 18.5% tested positive. The daily positivity rate for all new COVID-19 cases in Florida was 15.1%.

Marion’s cases and positivity rates continue to increase. From COVID-19 cases reported over the past seven days (cases reported July 16–22), Marion saw an average of:

150.8 new cases per day

18.5% positivity rate.

From cases reported July 9–15, Marion saw an average of

93.1 new cases per da

14.7% positivity rate

From cases reported July 2–8, Marion saw an average of:

35.8 new cases per day

8.6% positivity rate

"We are seeing a large increase in cases among residents who are not vaccinated," said Department of Health in Marion County Administrator Mark Lander. "The vaccine remains one of our best tools to prevent severe illness with COVID-19. We encourage you to get vaccinated to protect yourself and your family."

In addition to getting vaccinated, Lander said it’s important to follow basic mitigation practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Stay home when you are sick. This is one of the most important steps you can take to help prevent the spread of disease," Lander said. "If you are not fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends that you wear a mask when in crowded or indoor public places, especially if you will have close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated. If you are someone who is older or more medically vulnerable, consult with your physician to see if additional precautions should be taken."

Vaccination opportunities are available



The Florida Department of Health in Marion County is also providing COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department’s Ocala office (1801 SE 32nd Ave., Ocala) Monday through Friday by appointment only. Call 352-644-2590 to schedule an appointment. In addition, the department is holding additional COVID-19 vaccination opportunities throughout the county. Newly scheduled vaccination opportunities include:

Thursdays, from July 29–Aug. 26:

From 9:30–11:30 a.m. at Rainbow Lakes Estates Oberman building (4040 SW Deepwater Court, Dunnellon)

From 1:30–3:30 p.m. at Marion Oaks Community Center (280 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala)

Fridays, from July 30–Aug. 27:

From 3–6 p.m. at the McIntosh Civic Center (5835 Avenue F, McIntosh)

Advertisement

Visit http://marion.floridahealth.gov, www.marionflcovid.org, and www.twitter.com/flhealthmarion for the latest information on COVID-19 and vaccinations.