Marion County crash leaves one dead, officials say

One person is dead after being struck by a car early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 44-year-old woman was crossing US-441 in Marion Co around 6:45 a.m. when she was struck by a black Kia Forte. According to FHP, the woman was walking west, crossing US-441 near a hill crest when she walked into the direct path of the Forte.

At this time, FHP has not released any names.

FHP responded and cleared the scene with the assistance of the Marion County Sheriff's Office and Marion County Fire Rescue.