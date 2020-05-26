Manned SpaceX mission scheduled for liftoff this afternoon, first crewed launch from U.S. in nearly 10 years

article

SpaceX is scheduled to launch two astronauts into space from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday afternoon. This is the first manned mission for SpaceX ever and the first launch from American soil since the retirement of the space shuttle program in 2011.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will ride SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft into orbit on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from launch pad 39A. NASA says that they have both completed several in-space missions before and were among the first astronauts to begin training on SpaceX’s next-generation human space vehicle.

However, the weather could be an issue this afternoon, as rain is forecasted. FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says that the latest forecast modeling shows that the showers and possible storms are backing off but still could come close to launch time at 4:33 p.m. Besides that, skies will be mixed and winds will be fairly light.

If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX will aim to try again on Saturday or Sunday.

Whenever liftoff actually happens, the spacecraft will reportedly travel to the International Space Station for the Demo-2 mission. Hurley and Behnken will test the Crew Dragon spacecraft systems for the first time in orbit before beginning their extended stay in space. The spacecraft is capable of staying in orbit for about 210 days but the specific duration of their mission has not been determined yet. NASA will make this decision based on the readiness of the next commercial crew launch.

The International Space Station (ISS) back dropped by planet Earth. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

When the mission ends, NASA said the Crew Dragon spacecraft will undock with the two astronauts on board and depart the International Space Station. They will re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere and splashdown just off of Florida's Atlantic Coast. The SpaceX Navigator recovery vessel will bring them back to Cape Canaveral.

If the mission is successful, it will validate SpaceX’s crew transportation system, including the launch pad, rocket, spacecraft, and operational capabilities. It reportedly serves as the final major step before NASA’s Commercial Crew Program certifies the Crew Dragon for operational, long-duration missions to the space station.

This certification and regular operation of the spacecraft will allow NASA to continue important research and technology, they said. The investigations that will take place onboard will attempt to benefit people on earth and lay the groundwork for future exploration, including to the Moon and Mars.

If the launch is not scrubbed on Wednesday, liftoff time of the manned mission is expected to be at 4:33 p.m. EDT.

