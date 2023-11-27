Man who pulled gun at busy Viera park dies after being hit by car trying to flee: deputies

Stream FOX 35 News:

The man who shot a gun near a busy sports complex in Viera earlier this month has died from injuries sustained after being hit by a car in an attempt to flee from the incident, according to an update from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Devin Carroll of Titusville was pronounced dead at a local hospital where he was undergoing treatment on Monday, deputies said.

The incident happened at Viera Regional Park on Nov. 3. Carroll, 33, was driving in a car with a woman when he "became paranoid that people were after him before pulling a handgun he had in his possession," deputies said. The woman pulled the car over and Carroll fled. That's when she said she heard a gunshot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE : Armed Florida man pulls gun on friend in car, flees into park before getting hit by car: Deputies

When deputies arrived, they discovered Carroll left the scene. A search of the area revealed a single spent shell casing.

Deputies received information that a man matching the shooter's description was at Viera Regional Park, armed and threatening participants and spectators of a sporting event, deputies said. When deputies responded, they found Carroll on the ground after he was hit by a car.

"Based on interviews, several people in the park were directly threatened by the suspect as he went through the park armed with the handgun," deputies said.

Deputies determined that Carroll got into a car in the parking lot in an attempt to flee, but he was unable to start the car and fled on foot instead. When he was walking toward an oncoming car, he pointed a gun at the driver, who, in turn, struck Carroll. He became incapacitated.

The driver, who hit Carroll in fear for his safety, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Carroll was transported to a local hospital where he remained until his death this week.

The identify of the driver is not being released, deputies said. The investigation is still ongoing, and findings will be turned over to the State Attorney's Office for review, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413.