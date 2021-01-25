Man who has never missed a Super Bowl has tickets for this year

A legend in Tampa -- the man who has never missed a Super Bowl -- said that he is not missing this year's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

79-year-old Tom Henschel is getting ready for Super Bowl 55. He secured tickets for $2,500 a piece and he's gone to every single Super Bowl since the 60s.

"I had tickets given to me for four of the first five years," he explained. "After that fourth one, I said I'm gonna try and make every game."

Henschel said that he is excited to see the Bucs play at their hometown stadium for Super Bowl 55 on February 7th.

