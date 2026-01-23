Expand / Collapse search

Man struck, killed while riding e-bike in Orange County, FHP says

Published  January 23, 2026 10:50am EST
Orange County News
    • A man riding an e-bike died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to FHP.
    • The crash happened Thursday night at the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Harcourt Avenue. 
    • The 44-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 44-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle late Thursday while riding an e-bike in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Harcourt Avenue. 

A Kia Optima driven by a 40-year-old man was traveling east on Oak Ridge Road when it hit the person on the e-bike who was in the crosswalk, according to an FHP report. 

The man on the e-bike was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol. 

