Man struck, killed while riding e-bike in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 44-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle late Thursday while riding an e-bike in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Harcourt Avenue.
A Kia Optima driven by a 40-year-old man was traveling east on Oak Ridge Road when it hit the person on the e-bike who was in the crosswalk, according to an FHP report.
The man on the e-bike was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.