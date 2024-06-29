Man struck by car, killed while walking across street in Orange County: FHP

article

A man walking across the street in Orange County died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning, according to FHP.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. when a man was crossing West Oak Ridge Road and Chancellor Drive in an unmarked crosswalk, FHP said.

A Ford C-Max was traveling west on West Oak Ridge Road East of Chancellor Drive when the man entered the car's direct path. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

His identity and age have not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.