Man struck by car, killed while walking across street in Orange County: FHP

Published  June 29, 2024 3:52pm EDT
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man walking across the street in Orange County died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning, according to FHP. 

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. when a man was crossing West Oak Ridge Road and Chancellor Drive in an unmarked crosswalk, FHP said. 

A Ford C-Max was traveling west on West Oak Ridge Road East of Chancellor Drive when the man entered the car's direct path. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

His identity and age have not yet been released. 

The crash remains under investigation. 