Man steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, leads deputies on chase: Officials

One man is in custody after officials said he stole a Marion County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle on Saturday, according to deputies.

Officials initially responded to the 1500 block of SE 59th Street in Ocala on reports of a suspicious incident around 5:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with 41-year-old James Brady where he then jumped into a patrol vehicle and fled the scene, according to deputies.

A pursuit began and later ended in the area of Highway 200 and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, deputies said.

There were no injuries in the incident, according to officials.