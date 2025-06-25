Man spits on Florida deputy during arrest, says racial slur, bodycam video shows

The Brief Troy Green, 40, was arrested after allegedly stealing snacks and alcohol from a 7-Eleven in Volusia County. Bodycam video shows Green yelling racial slurs and spitting on a deputy; he also banged his head and manipulated his handcuffs in the patrol car. Sheriff Mike Chitwood condemned Green’s actions, while Green’s mother publicly apologized, saying he must be held accountable.



A Florida man is behind bars after deputies say he was caught shoplifting at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Volusia County.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood responded to the arrest in a social media post, referring to the suspect — 40-year-old Troy Green — as a "scumbag POS" and saying he "let his mouth show us who he is."

Body camera footage captures the dramatic arrest on June 17. In the video, Green repeatedly uses a racial slur toward the arresting deputy and, at one point, spits on him.

Sheriff Chitwood praised the deputy for "his professionalism in spite of the trash flowing from the mouth" of Green.

What they're saying:

"If you saw this video of Troy Green, I have an update for you," Chitwood wrote on Facebook. "Yesterday I heard from his mother, who reached out to apologize and unequivocally disavow her son's behavior toward our deputies: "They do not deserve to be treated like they were. I would like to apologize to them for my son’s behavior. I did not raise him to be this way.' As parents, we can only do so much. At some point (well before they turn 40 like Troy), our kids have to stand alone on their own 2 feet and accept accountability. I can only hope the justice system makes that happen in this case."

What happened?

Green was spotted going in and out of a convenience store over the course of about two hours.

Although he allegedly only purchased a hot dog, surveillance video shows him stuffing cheese sticks, alcoholic beverages, and other snacks into his pants and under his shirt, according to an arrest report.

While deputies were completing arrest-related paperwork, officials said Green began banging his head against the backseat cage of the patrol car and managed to rotate his handcuffs to the front of his body, according to an arrest report.

Video shows Green yelling racial slurs at the deputy before spitting on him. The spit landed on the deputy’s chin, the report states.

The deputy has since pressed charges against Green.

According to the report, Green admitted to spitting on the deputy because he was "pissed."

Jail records show that Green is facing charges of petit theft and battery on a law enforcement officer. His bond is set at $5,150.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 22.

