Man shot, killed in Orange County; suspect detained, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in northeast Orlando on Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Moselle Avenue.
Deputies responded to the scene at about 10:30 p.m. and found a man in his 30s who had been shot.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office said a suspect has been detained.
The investigation remains active, deputies said.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.