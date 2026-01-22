Man shot, killed in Orange County; suspect detained, deputies say

The Brief A man in 30s was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The man was found in the 1200 block of Moselle Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Deputies said a suspect has been "detained."



A man was shot and killed in northeast Orlando on Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Moselle Avenue.

Deputies responded to the scene at about 10:30 p.m. and found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said a suspect has been detained.

The investigation remains active, deputies said.