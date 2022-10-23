Expand / Collapse search

Man possibly shot while driving in Osceola County, officials say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
FOX 35 Orlando

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla - A man sustained significant, life-threatening injuries Sunday evening in a parking lot at Buenaventura Blvd and Simpson Rd, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. 

EMS responded to a vehicle crash when they discovered the male driver had a major head injury, consistent with a gunshot wound. The car crashed into two parked vehicles. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Osceola Sheriff's Office is investigating. 