Man possibly shot while driving in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla - A man sustained significant, life-threatening injuries Sunday evening in a parking lot at Buenaventura Blvd and Simpson Rd, according to Osceola Fire Rescue.
EMS responded to a vehicle crash when they discovered the male driver had a major head injury, consistent with a gunshot wound. The car crashed into two parked vehicles.
The victim was transported to a local hospital. Osceola Sheriff's Office is investigating.