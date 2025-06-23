Man missing after leaving Sanford assisted living facility: police
SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing and endangered man who walked away from an assisted living facility on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Gary Lanoue, 65, has been reported missing after walking away from the Sanford Manor Assisted Living Facility, located at 1704 W. 9th Street, around 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.
Authorities said Lanoue is considered endangered due to a mental health diagnosis.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unclear which direction he went or where he may be headed.
He was last seen wearing the clothing shown in the photo below: a yellow shirt, a beige jacket, and light gray or blue pants.
Gary Lanoue (Credit: Sanford Police Department)
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Lanoue’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Sanford Police Department on June 22, 2025.