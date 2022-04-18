Man missing after canoe flipped at Florida recreation area, sheriff says

A search is underway for a man who went missing within the Alexander Springs Recreation Area on Sunday after a canoe overturned, and he became separated from his group, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Davidson Anjab, 39, was canoeing with two other people around 4 p.m. when their canoe overturned about a half-mile down the river, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Two of the men were able to make it back to the canoe, but Anjab did not. The two men reportedly told authorities that Anjab made it to shore and "yelled to them that he could walk back and meet up with them," the post said. He hasn't been seen since.

An undated photo of Davidson Anjab, who was reported missing Sunday, while canoeing with two other people at Alexander Springs Recreation Area. Photo via Lake County Sheriff's Office

"What he didn’t realize was how treacherous this terrane and this environment is. It’s incredibly thick," said Lt. John Herrell of Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Lake County's Marine Patrol Unit is searching across approximately 3,000 acres for the man, along with helicopters, K-9 deputies, mounted posse, among other resources, authorities said. The search efforts are limited by the dense woods that have slowed ATVs, detoured horses and blocked visuals from helicopters.

He’s been out for quite some time assuming he kept traveling and kept walking the entire time. It’s a very large area that we have to cover," said Herrell.

Deputies will continue their search into the night with heat sensing technology. They won’t stop the search until Anjab is found.

