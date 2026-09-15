Jury watches interrogation video in Mount Dora double murder trial of Vickie Williams

The Brief Jurors watched Vickie Williams' two-hour police interrogation on the second day of her murder trial. Residents testified they encountered Williams before prosecutors say she killed Darryl and Sharon Getman in Mount Dora. The trial continues as prosecutors present more witness testimony and evidence.



Jurors on Tuesday watched a two-hour police interrogation of the woman accused of fatally stabbing an elderly Lake County couple, as prosecutors continued presenting evidence in the second day of her murder trial.

Vickie Williams is charged with killing Darryl and Sharon Getman inside their Waterman Village home in Mount Dora on New Year's Eve 2022.

Interrogation played for jurors

Big picture view:

The state played video of Williams being questioned by investigators after she was arrested in Savannah, Georgia, in January 2023.

During the interview, Williams denied knowing a vehicle she was driving had been stolen.

"They said it was stolen. I didn't know it was stolen," Williams told investigators.

Murder trial of Vickie Williams.

Detectives also questioned Williams about whether she had traveled to Florida.

Prosecutors allege Williams stabbed the Getmans to death before fleeing the state. Body camera video shown in court captured her arrest days later at an Amtrak station in Savannah.

An investigator testified Williams appeared calm and relaxed during the arrest.

Residents describe encounters before killings

Jurors also heard testimony from Waterman Village residents who said they encountered Williams the day before the killings.

Patricia Blair testified Williams appeared frightened and unsettled.

"She looked like a tall, dark woman with no vision of enjoyment or anything like that. It was more of a scary look," Blair said.

Resident Roy Hardin III told jurors Williams appeared to need help when she knocked on his door.

"She seemed to be sort of mumbling to herself, but she had knocked on our door and it seemed like she needed some help of some kind," Hardin testified.

Hardin said Williams later took his keys and threatened him.

"She advised me not to follow her, and if I did, she would hurt me," he said.

Trial continues

What's next:

The state is expected to continue presenting witnesses as the murder trial resumes in Lake County on Wednesday.