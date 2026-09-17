Horses rescued after becoming trapped neck-deep in mud during Flagler County training

The Brief Two horses were rescued after becoming trapped neck-deep in mud during a Flagler County training exercise. Firefighters used ropes to give the horses traction, allowing them to free themselves. Both horses were uninjured and walked away safely after the rescue.



Two horses are recovering after becoming trapped neck-deep in mud during a training exercise in Flagler County, prompting a rescue by Flagler County Fire Rescue.

The horses were taking part in a grid-search training session with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office Mounted Posse, a volunteer group that uses personal horses to assist the sheriff's office during searches and other operations.

Horses became trapped in deep mud

What they're saying:

Fire Chief Michael Tucker said the horses wandered into what appeared to be solid ground before sinking into mud about 3½ to 4 feet deep.

"They were about three and a half to four feet deep of mud and muck," Tucker said.

The mounted unit was conducting search training designed to prepare volunteers to help locate missing people in wooded areas when the incident occurred.

Crews use ropes to free horses

Firefighters used ropes to give the horses enough traction to free themselves.

"It was a matter of getting some ropes around them and getting them just a little bit of traction," Tucker said.

Tucker said the horses did most of the work once they gained momentum.

"They are pretty amazing animals," he said. "When they decide to do something, you're just trying to guide them as opposed to make them."

Horses uninjured

Neither horse was injured in the rescue. Fire officials said both animals were able to walk away safely after being pulled from the mud.