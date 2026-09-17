Woman hit by tractor-trailer while lying on road in Volusia County, FHP says

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The Brief A woman lying on the road was hit by a tractor-trailer in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the truck was traveling north on Interstate 95 when it hit the woman. The northbound lanes of I-95 were briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash.



A woman lying on Interstate 95 in Volusia County died Thursday after she was hit by a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near mile marker 265.

The truck was traveling north on I-95 when it hit a woman who was lying in the outside lane, according to an FHP report.

After the crash, the truck jackknifed and blocked the road.

What we don't know:

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear why the woman was on the road.

The crash remains under investigation.

Traffic delays

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of I-95 for several hours, causing traffic delays.

The road was reopened around 6 a.m. after crews cleared the crash.