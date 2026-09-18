Roommate dispute leads to shooting in Deltona, deputies say
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DELTONA, Fla. - A dispute between roommates escalated into a shooting in a Deltona neighborhood on Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
According to deputies, a man fired shots through his roommates' door after an argument.
The man then left the scene.
No one was hurt in the shooting, according to authorities.
What we don't know:
Deputies have not released details about what caused the dispute.
This is a devoloping story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The story was written based on information released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.