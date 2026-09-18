Roommate dispute leads to shooting in Deltona, deputies say

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The Brief An argument between roommates at a residence in Deltona led to a shooting Thursday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said a man fired shots through his roommates' door after an argument. No one was hurt in the shooting, according to deputies.



A dispute between roommates escalated into a shooting in a Deltona neighborhood on Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

According to deputies, a man fired shots through his roommates' door after an argument.

The man then left the scene.

No one was hurt in the shooting, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released details about what caused the dispute.

This is a devoloping story. Check back for updates.