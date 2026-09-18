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Roommate dispute leads to shooting in Deltona, deputies say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Deltona News
Published September 18, 2026 9:52 AM EDT
Published September 18, 2026 9:52 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • An argument between roommates at a residence in Deltona led to a shooting Thursday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. 
    • Deputies said a man fired shots through his roommates' door after an argument. 
    • No one was hurt in the shooting, according to deputies. 

DELTONA, Fla. - A dispute between roommates escalated into a shooting in a Deltona neighborhood on Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. 

What we know:

According to deputies, a man fired shots through his roommates' door after an argument.

The man then left the scene.

No one was hurt in the shooting, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released details about what caused the dispute. 

This is a devoloping story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: The story was written based on information released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. 

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