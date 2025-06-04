Man killed in wrong-way crash on US-27 in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has died following a wrong-way crash in Marion County early Wednesday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:15 a.m. along US-27, just east of NW 95th Avenue Road.
Troopers said the 27-year-old Miami man was traveling the wrong way, going east in the westbound lanes of US-27, when he collided head-on with an SUV.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 69-year-old Perry man driving the SUV was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
US-27 was closed for an investigation for hours but later reopened at 5:10 a.m., officials said.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on June 4, 2025.