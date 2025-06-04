Man killed in wrong-way crash on US-27 in Marion County, troopers say

The Brief A man died in a wrong-way crash on US-27 in Marion County. He was driving east in the westbound lanes and hit an SUV head-on, troopers said. The SUV driver, a 69-year-old man from Perry, was seriously hurt.



A Florida man has died following a wrong-way crash in Marion County early Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:15 a.m. along US-27, just east of NW 95th Avenue Road.

Troopers said the 27-year-old Miami man was traveling the wrong way, going east in the westbound lanes of US-27, when he collided head-on with an SUV.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 69-year-old Perry man driving the SUV was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

US-27 was closed for an investigation for hours but later reopened at 5:10 a.m., officials said.

