Man killed trying to cross International Speedway Boulevard in Volusia County, FHP says

The Brief A 46-year-old man died after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a road in Daytona Beach. The crash happened Tuesday night at the intersection of International Speedway and Kepler Road. The man was taken to AdventHealth DeLand hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



A man died Tuesday after he was hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross a Daytona Beach road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. at the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Kepler Road.

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According to investigators, a 2019 Ford F-150 traveling northbound on Kepler Road turned left onto International Speedway Boulevard.

A 46-year-old man waiting on the sidewalk started to cross the road and walked into the direct path of the pickup truck as it turned onto International Boulevard, according to the FHP report.

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The front of the pickup truck hit the man, who was taken to Advent Health DeLand, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 20-year-old man from Lake Helen, was not hurt and remained at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.