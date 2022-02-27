Man killed after early morning shooting

One man is dead after being found shot in Orange County early Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle crash at Mercy Drive near Princeton Street.

While the driver and sole occupant was being treated, it was found that the 39-year-old had been shot at least once.

The victim was transported to Advent Health Orlando but was later pronounced deceased.

At this time it isn't known where the shooting happened.

Deputies shut down Mercy Drive between Princeton and Silver Star for several hours during their investigation into the shooting.