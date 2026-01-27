Expand / Collapse search
Man injured in Orange City Police shooting after reported stabbing incident

By
Published  January 27, 2026 4:46pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • An Orange City Police officer was involved in a shooting, Tuesday afternoon.
    • Police responded to a reported stabbing outside an Orange City bank, where witnesses claimed a man was stabbing himself, the department said.
    • After the man reportedly pulled out gun, the officer shot at him, injuring him.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement are investigating an officer shooting outside an Orange City bank, Tuesday afternoon. 

What we know:

The Orange City Police Department responded to a reported stabbing outside an Orange City bank on Jan. 27. Witnesses told officers a man was stabbing himself. 

When officers arrived at the bank's parking lot, the man reportedly pulled out a gun, police said. An officer shot the man, the department confirmed. 

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. 

The officer was not injured. 

This story will be updated when more information is made available. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered by FOX 35's Chris Lindsay. 

