Man injured in Orange City Police shooting after reported stabbing incident

The Brief An Orange City Police officer was involved in a shooting, Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a reported stabbing outside an Orange City bank, where witnesses claimed a man was stabbing himself, the department said. After the man reportedly pulled out gun, the officer shot at him, injuring him.



Law enforcement are investigating an officer shooting outside an Orange City bank, Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Orange City Police Department responded to a reported stabbing outside an Orange City bank on Jan. 27. Witnesses told officers a man was stabbing himself.

When officers arrived at the bank's parking lot, the man reportedly pulled out a gun, police said. An officer shot the man, the department confirmed.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The officer was not injured.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.