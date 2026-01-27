Man injured in Orange City Police shooting after reported stabbing incident
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement are investigating an officer shooting outside an Orange City bank, Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
The Orange City Police Department responded to a reported stabbing outside an Orange City bank on Jan. 27. Witnesses told officers a man was stabbing himself.
When officers arrived at the bank's parking lot, the man reportedly pulled out a gun, police said. An officer shot the man, the department confirmed.
The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The officer was not injured.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered by FOX 35's Chris Lindsay.