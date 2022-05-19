Man in critical condition after being shot in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition.
Deputies say it happened near Kaley Street and Woods Avenue about 12:45 a.m. Thursday.
The suspects reportedly fled the scene before deputies arrived and they remain at large.
FOX 35 is in contact with the sheriff's office for more information on suspects. Check back for updates.
