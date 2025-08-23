Man drowns at Daytona Beach Saturday, officials say

The Brief A man has died after he was found unresponsive in the water at Daytona Beach, officials said. The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m.



A man has died after being pulled from the ocean at Daytona Beach, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. Saturday along the beach, near Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway and Zelda Blvd. A spokesperson for the Volusia Sheriff's Office said the man was found unresponsive in the water and pulled to the beach, where he died.

FOX 35 has reached out to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue for additional information.