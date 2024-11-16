Man dies after vehicle leaves roadway in Orange County: FHP

One man is dead after officials said his vehicle collided with a pole in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a release, the 22-year-old driver of an Infiniti Q50 was traveling southbound in the area of Pine Hills Road and Dolores Drive.

Officials believe the man lost control of the vehicle while speeding before crashing into a concrete pole on Pine Hills Road.

The driver and 22-year-old passenger of the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.