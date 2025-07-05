Orange County deputy-involved shooting leaves man in critical condition, officials say

The Brief A deputy-involved shooting took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in Orange County. A man fleeing a scene on foot with a gun was shot by deputies and is now in critical condition. The deputies who fired their service weapons are OK and have been placed on temporary, paid administrative leave.



A man is in critical condition after a deputy-involved shooting that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in Orange County, officials say.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the incident started around 1 a.m. on Saturday when they were assisting with a traffic detail near the intersection of Orlando Central Parkway and President’s Drive.

Officials say a man fled on foot, and as they ran after him, they saw he had a gun in his hand. Deputies say they caught up to the man who was still holding the gun.

Two of the Orange County deputies discharged their service weapons, striking the man. Deputies say they provided first aid, and the man was transported to the hospital, where he is now in critical condition.

Sheriff John Mina said the deputies who fired their service weapons are OK and have been placed on temporary, paid administrative leave pending review of the investigation.

The deputy-involved shooting took place in the early hours of Saturday morning near the intersection of Orlando Central Parkway and President’s Drive.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the man that was shot or the deputies. It is unclear what caused the man to run away from the deputies.

What's next:

The OCSO says there is body-worn camera footage of the incident that will be released within 30 days.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the shooting and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office (SAO) for review.

Once that process is completed, OCSO will conduct its own internal investigation.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina shared comments following the deputy-involved shooting. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.