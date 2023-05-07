Man convicted in 2021 shootout with Daytona Beach police, SWAT officers

A man was found guilty in Volusia County for a shootout and standoff that happened with law enforcement back on October 2021.

Joseph Jaynes, 27, was found guilty after a four-day trial of six counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer after he ended up in a shootout with officers during an hours-long standoff.

On October 3, Daytona Beach Police were investigating a possible break-in at a home during a well-being check. After finding no one inside, they went back to their patrol cars, a press release states.

Over the weekend, police said they were called to the neighborhood several times to handle arguments between Jaynes and his roommate.

Officers then heard a gunshot and found Jaynes in a nearby wood line. He began pointing his rifle at the officers after several commands were given for him to drop his weapon, court records show.

After exchanging gunfire and an hours-long standoff, SWAT officers were able to arrest Jaynes outside his car. He had been shot in the leg.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Jaynes is set to be sentenced on Friday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m.