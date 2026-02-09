Man charged after downtown Orlando vandalism causes estimate $70K in damage

The Brief A man is charged with felony criminal mischief after a vandalism spree in downtown Orlando. Police said businesses, historic windows and cars were damaged at multiple locations. Authorities estimate the damage at about $70,000.



A man has been charged with felony criminal mischief after authorities say he went on a vandalism spree across downtown Orlando.

Orlando police said the damage occurred at multiple locations, where windows were later boarded up.

The backstory:

Orlando police said the alleged vandalism spree that was captured on surveillance video.

Police said the suspect, identified as Jean Charmant, used a blunt metal object to smash windows at several locations, including businesses, residential properties and historic buildings along Church Street. At least three windows at one downtown building were boarded up following the damage.

Investigators said surveillance footage from multiple locations shows the suspect shattering glass before fleeing the scene.

Authorities estimate the total cost of the damage at about $70,000.

Police said Charmant later admitted to the vandalism and has been charged with felony criminal mischief.