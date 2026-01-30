Man barricades himself in car after Orange County house fire, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies in Orange County responded to a house fire in Orlando where a man later locked himself inside a vehicle in the driveway, authorities said.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Friday at a home on Treasure Island Court. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
While deputies were on scene, a man in his 20s locked himself inside a vehicle in the driveway and initially refused to exit, the sheriff’s office said. After several minutes of conversation, the man left the vehicle and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.