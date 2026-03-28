Man arrested at No Kings Protest in Sanford for hitting woman with sign, police say

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The Brief Officials arrested one man after they said he hit the back of woman's head after an exchange at the No Kings Protest in Sanford. The man faces a battery charge in connection to the incident.



One man is in custody after police said he hit a woman on the back of the head with a sign at a No Kings Protest in Sanford on Saturday.

Officials with the Sanford Police Department said the incident happened around 10:40 a.m. at the rally in the area of Sanford Avenue and 1st Street.

Police said 52-year-old James Caldwell was holding a sign and placing it in front of a 46-year-old woman and her husband during a heated exchange. Officers warned both parties to remain respectful before Caldwell was observed slapping the woman on the back of the head with the sign.

Caldwell was detained and later transported to jail.

He faces one battery charge in connection to the incident.