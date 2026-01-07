Man arrested in alleged home invasion, sexual battery in Brevard County

The Brief Brevard County deputies arrested Kelvin Johnson in connection with an alleged home invasion and sexual assault reported Jan. 5. Authorities say the victim was attacked at knifepoint, and the suspect fled with her phone and keys. Johnson faces multiple felony charges and is being held without bond at the county jail.



Members of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office GAMEOVER Task Force have arrested a man in connection with an alleged home invasion and sexual assault, authorities said.

Deputies responded Jan. 5 to a report of a woman banging on a neighbor’s door and asking for help. She later told investigators that she had been attacked.

The backstory:

The victim told investigators that while she was in the process of moving out of her apartment, she noticed a man lingering in the area for several days. She said the man later forced his way into her residence, held her at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene with the victim’s phone and car keys. The victim provided a description of the suspect, and investigators reviewed surveillance video from the surrounding area to obtain images of the individual involved.

The suspect was identified as Kelvin Johnson, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. GAMEOVER Task Force agents took Johnson into custody on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Kelvin Johnson is charged with sexual battery, home invasion robbery, aggravated assault, and violation of probation. [Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office]

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Johnson is charged with sexual battery, home invasion robbery, aggravated assault and violation of probation. He is being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office credited a neighbor for calling for help and praised deputies, agents and crime scene investigators for their work in the case. The investigation remains ongoing.

"These are the kinds of cases I wish we never had to share, and I am glad that they are rare," said Sheriff Wayne Ivey. "I am extremely proud of the work our agency does each and every day to protect our citizens, and we are blessed to have a community that partners with us in so many ways."