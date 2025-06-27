Man enters Deltona business with knife, barricading himself inside: Officials

The Brief A man entered a Deltona business on Thursday night and barricaded himself inside. Nearby businesses were evacuated, but nobody was hurt. The man was taken into protective custody under the Baker Act and transported to the hospital.



A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly entered a Deltona business with a knife and barricaded himself inside on Thursday night.

Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lineline for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) said they responded to a call around 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Deltona area.

A 31-year-old man had allegedly entered a business, Deltona Tobacco and Vape, with a knife and barricaded himself inside. Authorities said the store manager was able to safely exit the store to call 911 while the man remained inside and refused to exit. No customers were inside the business at the time.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Responding deputies said they began negotiating with the man at length through the store’s glass door, and nearby businesses were evacuated as precaution.

At 6:45 p.m. deputies moved in with less lethal shotguns. Investigators said the less lethal round did not appear to hit the man but startled him enough for deputies to get inside the store to safely secure him.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The man was taken into protective custody under the Baker Act and transported to the hospital.

What we don't know:

At this time, investigators have not yet released details on what led up to the incident or motive.

The identity of the man has not yet been released, and it is unclear if he is being charged with any crime and, if so, what the allegations are.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.