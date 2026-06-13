Man arrested after camper chase ends in Osceola County neighborhood, authorities say

The Brief A man was arrested after allegedly leading Osceola County deputies on a chase in a camper. The pursuit ended in a residential neighborhood near Sherbrooke and Berkshire lanes. Deputies searched the camper and surrounding area as the investigation remained ongoing.



A man was arrested Friday after allegedly leading deputies on a chase in a camper that ended in a residential neighborhood in Osceola County, authorities said.

The pursuit began near Osceola Parkway and Orange Avenue before ending near Sherbrooke and Berkshire lanes, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

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Deputies surrounded the camper after it came to a stop in front of a home. Investigators were seen searching the vehicle and surrounding area, while a sheriff's office K-9 unit assisted at the scene.

Authorities taped off the neighborhood as deputies collected evidence, including shards of glass found near the camper.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity or details about what led to the pursuit. The investigation remained active Friday evening, and additional information was not immediately available.