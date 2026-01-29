Man arrested after bomb threat at Ormond Beach synagogue, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday after a bomb threat was made against a synagogue in Ormond Beach, according to police.
Robert Tuck, 57, is accused of calling Temple Beth-El on North Nova Road at 10:45 a.m. and making the threat, according to a news release.
Police and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the threat and responded to the synagogue. The Temple Beth-El elementary school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said.
The sheriff’s office bomb squad conducted a sweep of the building and determined that there weren’t any explosives.
Later that afternoon, police found Tuck at a halfway house in Daytona Beach and arrested him.
Tuck faces multiple charges, including making a false report concerning the planting of a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction; and threatening to throw, project, place or discharge a destructive device.
